Shelter Island comedy films on double bill: Free showing, donations for Senior Center welcome

Leah Friedman and her co-star in the Peter Waldner film, ‘Frieda Takes the Cake.’ (Courtesy photo)

Islanders will be starring in two short comedy films that will be shown on Friday, May 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the school auditorium.

The screening of these features, each about 24 minutes, will be free to the general public, but according to filmmaker Peter Waldner, “We will be welcoming donations of any amount, 100% of which will go to the Senior Center.”

Laurie Fanelli and other folks from the Senior Center will be there, as will the star of the film, 91-year-old Leah Friedman who plays “Frieda” in the film “Frieda Takes the Cake.”

This will be the first public showing of the film.

The other film, which has had limited screenings, is “Teenpod,” a comedy about parent-teen tensions.

This double-feature event should be fun for the audience, who will recognize the actors and familiar life experiences.