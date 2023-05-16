Shelter Island School budget passes easily with 77% of vote: Transportation proposition defeated

(Courtesy illustration)

Voters on Shelter Island gave a resounding approval to the proposed $12.66 million school district budget, voting 427 to 110, well above the 60% margin needed to pass.

Islanders turned down a proposition to provide transportation to private school students beyond the state mandated 15-mile radius by a vote of 288 to 253.

Anthony Rando garnered the most votes — 375 — for a Board of Education seat, and was sworn in Tuesday night immediately after the election. He replaces Rob Strauss, who stepped down in March to become a chemistry teacher in the district.

Incumbents Tracy McCarthy, with 356 votes, and Dawn Heberg, with 313 votes, were re-elected to the Board.

