Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 18, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trip to Bingo, Southold Am. Legion, Tuesday, May 23. Call 631-749-1059 to sign up.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Movie Night (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Please see Sara for more information and register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Birdhouse Painting (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MAY 23 – SATURDAY, MAY 27

Hot Air Balloon Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. This month, discussing Scurry by Mac Smith before summer hiatus. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Decorate Your Own Donut Squishey (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Make a great stress reliever. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Friday Night Dialogue: Fishermen’s Life as Told Through Songs, Stephen Sanfilippo, 7 p.m. Library. Songs of Long Island eel spearers and clammers, Chesapeake oystermen, Maine lobstermen, Long Island whalemen and the hardships facing fishermen. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Volunteer Spring Welcome, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mashomack Whether you’re a returning volunteer or want to stop by and learn aabout opportunities, come to Mashomack for Spring Volunteer Welcome. Light refreshments will be provided.

Barbara Pym Book Club – A Few Green Leaves, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Emma Howick, anthropologist, sees modern life slowly creeping in to the life of her English village. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Mystery Book Club – A Face to Die For by Iris Johansen, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Archeologist Riley Smith has been obsessed with Helen of Troy since she was a small girl, following her father all over the world in search of her tomb. After her father is murdered by tomb raiders, she is more determined than ever to reach the burial site, no matter the danger. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MAY 23 – SATURDAY, MAY 27

Pressed Flower Lanterns (Take and Make) Make your own lanterns that are beautiful, and easy to put together. Visit silibrary.org to request a kit.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Cookbook Club – Summer BBQ & Salads, 5 p.m. The Cookbook Club is back. May is National Bar-B-Que Month as well as National Salad Month. Celebrate with all the tasty treats you expect to find at a spring/summer BBQ. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Shelter Island Lions Club Dinner, 6 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Donald P. D’Amato, Lions Club Citizen of the Year, is being honored. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at the Shelter Island Library or online at shelterislandlions.org/citizenship-dinner.

Battle of the Brains, 6 p.m., Library. Trivia Master Bob DeStefano returns with this popular Trivia quiz. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Friday Night Dialogue: The Third Act 7 p.m. Library tent. Josh Sapan’s book features people doing extraordinary things later in their career. Some are well known — Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Robert Redford, Norman Lear and others. In a discussion surrounding The Third Act, the author will be joined by remarkable people from the area including Susan Carey Dempsey, Bill Persky and Dr. Joshua Potter. Visit silibrary.org to register. Free.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, May 18, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, May 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, May 22, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, May 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER BOARD

Friday, May 26, 3 to 4 p.m.