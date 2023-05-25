Shelter Island Reporter by the numbers: May 25, 2023
1,400
Possible carcinogenic household products have a temporary waiver from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
21
Gun salute will mark Monday morning’s Memorial Day ceremonies in the Center
42
Inches is the height for all headstones at the Long Island National Cemetery
11
Weekends beginning on June 24 could see a free shuttle making loops around the Island to bring riders to stores, restaurants and sites on the Island
7
Types of events that require outdoor assembly permits under a revised resolution passed by the Town Board at its May 16 meeting
8
Moorings have been approved by the Town Board for the Pridwin Hotel