Shelter Island Reporter by the numbers: May 25, 2023

1,400

Possible carcinogenic household products have a temporary waiver from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

21

Gun salute will mark Monday morning’s Memorial Day ceremonies in the Center

42

Inches is the height for all headstones at the Long Island National Cemetery

11

Weekends beginning on June 24 could see a free shuttle making loops around the Island to bring riders to stores, restaurants and sites on the Island

7

Types of events that require outdoor assembly permits under a revised resolution passed by the Town Board at its May 16 meeting

8

Moorings have been approved by the Town Board for the Pridwin Hotel