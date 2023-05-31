Daily Update: Supervisor offers new initiatives; Island artist’s skill creates memorial
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Supervisor offers new initiatives, floats idea for a public water system for the Center
Celebrating and remembering a friend: A shelter Island artist’s skill creates a healing memorial
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital plans new recovery homes in Flanders
Greenport Film and Music Festival coming to Mitchell Park shines light on local talent
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
SWR Wildcats are Suffolk County Champions
Blue Waves season ends following epic playoff run
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this June
A day in the life of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s head cellar man, Catie Callaghan
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Todd Ruiz’s smoked brisket with Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce
VSV serves beaucoup vin in Sag Harbor starting mid-June
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be hazy tonight with low around 54 degrees.
