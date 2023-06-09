Man helicoptered to Stony Brook with injuries after bike accident

The Shelter Island Police Department reported that a young man was seriously injured in a bicycle accident on Thursday, June 8, and was taken via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

According to police, he is in critical, but stable condition.

Police said the victim is an Hispanic man in his mid-20s, who remains unidentified. He was operating an e-bike on Wade Road at about 1 p.m. when he fell to roadway. According to police, no other vehicle “is believed to be involved.”

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene where the man was semi-conscious. EMS transported him to Klenawicus Airstrip where a Suffolk County Police helicopter took him to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to assist with his identification by calling the Shelter Island Town Police Department at 631-749-0600. He was described as riding a new, black with red trim Totem Victor e-Bike, and wore a ball cap with a “Y” on front and “Air Force-New York” on the side.