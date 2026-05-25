Who do you remember or carry with you on this Memorial Day? 

Father Peter DeSanctis

My father served in combat in Central Europe during World War II. Like many of that generation, he carried his service quietly. Memorial Day reminds us to live with gratitude for those who served and sacrificed for our freedoms.

Spencer Gibbs

I think about the friends I made in the military — especially those who are no longer with us. I also carry the lessons the Army taught me: service, loyalty, sacrifice, and pride in something larger than yourself.

Adrian William Sulahian

I remember the family members who served so we could have the life we enjoy today, especially my grandfather, William Adrian Sulahian, ‘Papa Bear,’ a U.S. Air Force captain and fighter pilot during the Korean War, for whom I was named.

Matthew Rohde

I carry with me the memory of my best friend, Joseph ‘Joey’ Theinert. We worked together on the ferry and became close as fellow tankers. Joey was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 while saving the lives of his men, and today I captain the ferry boat named in his honor while carrying his memory tattooed on my arm.