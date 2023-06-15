Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: June 15, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
VR Night (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Library. Come try the new Meta Quest headset to play some awesome Virtual Reality games. Register at silibrary.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Bubble Hour is back — Weather permitting, outside under the tent. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20 – SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Popsicle Stick Dinos Take-and-Make Craft (Ages 2-5) Easy to make popsicle stick dinosaurs. Visit silibrary.org to request a kit.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Oobleck Party (Ages 6+), 3:30 p.m. Come make the ooey-gooey oobleck. Outside, weather permitting. Visit silibrary.org to register.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concerts, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program Performance Tent, free.
Golden Hour Paddle, Bass Creek Mashomack, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Adults only, advance registration required at [email protected]
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.
Library Election, 10-4, Community Room.
Juneteenth Commemoration, Sylvester Manor, 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground.
Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concerts, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program Performance Tent, free.
Chequit Art Show Opening Reception, 4-6 p.m. open to the public.
10K Race, 5:30, Shelter Island School.
MONDAY, JUNE 19
CAST food van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.
Library closed for Juneteenth.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
Roll into Summer with Holly Cronin, 12 p.m. Holly will help you create rejuvenating essential oils. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Great Decisions: China and the U.S., 5:30 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) China expert and Island native Drew Thompson will discuss U.S./China competition especially regarding Taiwan’s sovereignty. In-person and on Zoom. Please select which you are registering for at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
CHB – ADU (ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT) INFO SESSION AT S. I. LIBRARY
Friday, June 16, 5:30 — 6:30 PM
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Friday, June 16, 6:30 — 7:30 PM
JUNETEENTH – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED
Monday, June 19, 2023
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, June 20, 1 — 3 PM
EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD
Wednesday, June 21, 4:30 — 5:30 PM
ZBA WORK SESSION
Wednesday, June 21, 7:30 — 8:30 PM