Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: June 15, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

VR Night (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Library. Come try the new Meta Quest headset to play some awesome Virtual Reality games. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Bubble Hour is back — Weather permitting, outside under the tent. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20 – SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Popsicle Stick Dinos Take-and-Make Craft (Ages 2-5) Easy to make popsicle stick dinosaurs. Visit silibrary.org to request a kit.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Oobleck Party (Ages 6+), 3:30 p.m. Come make the ooey-gooey oobleck. Outside, weather permitting. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concerts, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program Performance Tent, free.

Golden Hour Paddle, Bass Creek Mashomack, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Adults only, advance registration required at [email protected]

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Library Election, 10-4, Community Room.

Juneteenth Commemoration, Sylvester Manor, 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground.

Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concerts, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program Performance Tent, free.

Chequit Art Show Opening Reception, 4-6 p.m. open to the public.

10K Race, 5:30, Shelter Island School.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

CAST food van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

Library closed for Juneteenth.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Roll into Summer with Holly Cronin, 12 p.m. Holly will help you create rejuvenating essential oils. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Great Decisions: China and the U.S., 5:30 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) China expert and Island native Drew Thompson will discuss U.S./China competition especially regarding Taiwan’s sovereignty. In-person and on Zoom. Please select which you are registering for at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

CHB – ADU (ACCESSORY DWELLING UNIT) INFO SESSION AT S. I. LIBRARY

Friday, June 16, 5:30 — 6:30 PM

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Friday, June 16, 6:30 — 7:30 PM

JUNETEENTH – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, June 19, 2023

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, June 20, 1 — 3 PM

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

Wednesday, June 21, 4:30 — 5:30 PM

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, June 21, 7:30 — 8:30 PM