Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: June 15, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

Meeting our needs

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Library has consistently shown up as a good neighbor for years. She’s got something for everyone and the “everyone” I’m talking about are year-round Shelter Islanders: new moms with infants; retirees helping elementary students become better writers; high school students taking SATs; senior citizens learning how to better use their iPhones from those same high schoolers; French learners; philosophy discussers; Mah Jonggers and Tai Chi’ers; passport getters; and poetry circlers and cookbook clubbers.

Community is defined as “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.” This is where community happens. The library is the most down-home, local-serving, old-school operation around, who consistently raises the bar to meet our needs. The library epitomizes our Island values.

She’s not trying to be fancy. She’s not trying to be the Hamptons. It’s not Prada. She’s just trying to be a better resource — a better neighbor — for all of us.

As for me, the library is who offered me the space to host a group for young girls two years ago. “Girl Talk” was meant to be 10 weeks long and create a safe space for young women to come together and talk about anything — it is the group that I needed when I was a girl. I know these young women will be supportive resources for each other long after they have outgrown Girl Talk (and me).

When not in my group, they and dozens of other children are coming and going from the library after school until closing time. The library is an integral part of the successful raising of our children and that is a gift. Everyone loves the adage “it takes a village to raise a child.” The library is the village.

Vote yes.

KATHLEEN LYNCH, Shelter Island

Perception and reality

To the Editor:

As Library Trustees, we are writing to provide some answers to questions we have received regarding the library expansion vote.

Perception: The project is too expensive.

Reality: The $9.5 million price is the very most this project will cost. This price tag includes $500,000 in contingency costs, which may or may not be needed. The financing we are seeking tells us we must ask for the highest amount, even if we believe the final debt may be much less. Once we have public approval we will aggressively pursue grants, donations and pledges to lower the cost to the taxpayer. We currently have $340,000 in pledges.

Perception: The library doesn’t need more room.

Reality: Attendees of recent meetings and gatherings in the Community Room including the Democratic Forum, the Affordable Housing Meeting and Friday Night Dialogues, have found themselves packed in a windowless space designed for fewer people. Finding a quiet space just to read or use the computer is a challenge in the busy area by the circulation desk. Office space is cramped, leaving no space for staff to do work that requires quiet.

Perception: The library should use other space in the Center.

Reality: There are restrictions on using the school auditorium and the Legion is often busy with the programs offered by the town. There is a benefit to offering programs in the library as attendees may see other library services that would be helpful.

Our community should strive to be better than “just good enough.” With community support the Shelter Island Public Library will be ready to face the challenges as we move forward.

Voting will take place Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library Community Room. Please make your voice heard.

LINDA KRAUS & TOM HASHAGEN, Library Board Trustees

The Magical Place

To the Editor:

I grew up in the small town of Tuxedo, N.Y. Tuxedo is similar to Shelter Island in that it is a small, tight-knit community where most socializing revolves around school functions and community spaces. I attended pre-school at the Tuxedo Library and as I reflect on why I love libraries so much, perhaps that is why.

I became a stay-at-home mom right before the summer of 2012. I went to the library and signed up for a library card. The moment I walked in, I felt happy, comfortable and at home. We had a huge canvas bag that we filled with books. I instituted a summer reading challenge for the kids — 100 books for $100, but if you read 99 books, you didn’t get a penny.

They crushed the challenge for years and years. We signed up for the reading challenge and they won gift certificates to the Tuck Shop and mini golf. I picked up the flyer and saw it was loaded with activities and we signed up for every single one.

The librarians became my friends. They told me things about Shelter Island I would never have known. They ordered so many books for us through inter-library loan that I started to feel bad.

I love the Shelter Island library. I love the women who work there. During the pandemic, the “take and make” projects brought us so much joy. I let Terry know as often as is appropriate what a phenomenal job she and the staff does.

It is truly a magical place that gives so much to this wonderful community. The plans that the Board and Terry have in place to grow, will benefit everyone on Shelter Island. Please support the expansion by casting an in-favor vote on June 17.

MARIE BISHKO, Shelter Island