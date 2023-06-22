Daily Update: Shelter Island Bucks open at Fiske Field; Real estate transfers

Mason Kulpa touching home plate after hitting a home run and being greeted by teammate David Stirpe in the Shelter Island Bucks home opener at Fiske Field on Tuesday, June 20. The Bucks sent the hometown fans away happy, defeating the South Shore Clippers 14-9. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks open at Fiske Field with big comeback win: Put 14 runs on the board against Clippers.

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: June 22, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Remembering the loving couple killed in Greenport motorcycle crash

Real Estate Transfers: June 22, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Questions raised about January fire rescue

Real Estate Transfers: June 22, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Peconic Bay Scallops are a legacy at risk

Cars, coffee and more are coming to Brick Cove

SOUTHFORKER

Inside Southforker’s Taste of WHB & more

South Forkers switch into summertime season this weekend

WEATHER

There will be showers today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of showers tonight with a low around 63 degrees.

