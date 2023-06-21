Shelter Island Bucks open at Fiske Field with big comeback win: Put 14 runs on the board against Clippers

Mason Kulpa touching home plate after hitting a home run and being greeted by teammate David Stirpe in the Shelter Island Bucks home opener at Fiske Field on Tuesday, June 20. The Bucks sent the hometown fans away happy, defeating the South Shore Clippers 14-9. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Fans packed the bleachers and lined the foul lines for the Shelter Island Bucks who came into their home opener Tuesday at Fiske Field with a record of 1-3 in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.

The National Anthem, sung by Shelter Island High School Graduate Emma Martinez, and ceremonial first pitch, thrown by Darryn Weinstein, owner of Eccentric Bagel, got the Bucks first home game of 2023 off in proper fashion. The day turned even brighter with a 14-9 win over the South Shore Clippers.

On June 17, the Bucks started the season on the road and won big against the Sag Harbor Whalers with a score of 9-1. The next day’s double header against the Westhampton Aviators, however, brought two losses. The Bucks put up a determined effort in both games, losing 6-2 in the first game, and 5-3 in the second. On June 19 the Bucks got closer to victory, but ultimately were beat by the North Fork Ospreys 4-3 at the Ospreys home park.

At their home opener on Tuesday, against the Clippers, the action started at the top of the first inning when the Clippers scored a run. The Bucks came right back when Mason Kulpa (UMass Amherst) delivered a center field home run that put them in the lead 2-1. An agile play to first by pitcher Jaylen Cruz (Southern Connecticut St U), followed by back-to-back strikeouts made quick work of the inning.

The Clippers defense matched the Bucks in the second, turning in a scoreless inning. In the top of the 3rd, one run was backed up by another when Robert Copozzi (SUNY Maritime College) of the Clippers hit a homer, making the score 4-2. With the Bucks at bat, Conner Kiely (Stonehill College) made it to first and stole his way to 3rd, scoring on a passed ball, and it was 4-3.

The Clippers sent a couple of foul balls over the netting, one hitting a fan in the stands — watch out! The Bucks capitalized on a few errors from the Clippers, and a bullet to center had Clippers’ outfielder making a heroic dive for the ball but just missed, allowing the Bucks to score two more runs. With a man on 1st, Phil Krpata (St Joseph’s U Long Island) of the Clippers answered back by blasting a home run that got two runs in, making the score 6-5 Clippers.

As the Bucks battled tit-for-tat with the Clippers, their grip seemed to loosen. The 5th and 6th innings went scoreless for the Bucks, while the Clippers gained three more runs, making the score 9-5.

With some good hitting and a few errors by the Clippers — including a liner shot through the pitcher’s legs by Willson Dunn (Hope International University) plating in two runs — the Bucks were able to get back in the game scoring a total of three runs in the bottom of the 7th.

Conor Kiely sliding safely into home.(Credit: Adam Bundy)

In the 8th, efficient fielding from the Bucks made sure no runs scored. While batting, a well-placed bunt by Mason Kulpa (UMassAmherst) combined with an overthrow at 1st, brought in another run. This was followed by a big hit from Jack Vallario (Fordham U), which hopped over the fence for 2 more runs. An RBI for 1 run, and a hit from Conor Kiely (Stonehill College) that sent two of his teammates home, completed the inning for a total of six runs, putting the Bucks on top with a score of 14-9.

The Bucks brought in pitcher Ethan Price (Rowan U) to finish out the game. Price, with shortstop Kulpa (UMass Amherst) and first baseman Willson Dunn (Hope International University) worked together to complete a beautiful double play. One more quick out brought victory, 14-9.

The comeback win and Island spirit provided by the fans was exactly what the Bucks needed to break free from their loss streak. Come on out to Fiske Field for the next home game at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.