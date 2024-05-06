Daily Update: The Islander still knows how you like your eggs

Here are the headlines for May 6, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s kitchen table gets new management: The Islander still knows how you like your eggs

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Late August target for Riverhead master plan

Romaine adds another $5M to open space fund

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Poquatuck Hall celebrates 150 years as Orient’s ‘living room’ and arts center

Reality star restauranteur Erdem seeks liquor license

NORTHFORKER

Hellenic Snack Bar: The little snack bar that could

SOUTHFORKER

Where to celebrate Mother’s Day in the Hamptons

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

