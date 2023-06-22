Gooding team temporarily suspends primary campaign

Gordon Gooding, left, and Supervisor Gerry Siller at the recent League of Women Voters candidate forum. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Days before the June 27 primary, a team of Democratic candidates — Gordon Gooding, Albert Dickson and Benjamin Dyett — has temporarily suspended campaigning “out of respect for the Siller family’s profound loss of Veronica Ann Siller,” the wife of Supervisor Gerry Siller. Ms. Siller died Wednesday.

“Our condolences go to Gerry and his family at this difficult time,” a statement from the team said. The three candidates had scheduled a ”listening session” tonight, Thursday, at Mr. Gooding’s Hay Beach home, which is now canceled.

Mr. Gooding and Mr. Siller are on the ballot for town supervisor. Mr. Dickson and Mr. Dyett are seeking to represent the Democrats in November as Town Board members.

The Democrats have endorsed Mr. Dickson and Bert Waife for the Town Board seats.

Although local Republicans have no primary challenges, party Chairman Gary Blados said his committee posted a statement on social media today. “The Republican Committee learned of the passing of our Town Supervisor Gerry Siller’s wife Roni yesterday. Our deepest sympathy and condolences to Gerry and his entire family. Prayers be with the family through this difficult time. We hope they find peace knowing that she is out of pain and with the Lord.”

Mr. Blados said Ms. Siller had been his home economics teacher in high school. He said he probably learned more practical lessons from her than he did in most of his other classes.