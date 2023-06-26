Daily Update: The French Fry Challenge; Shelter Island Democratic Primary voting set for tomorrow
Here are the headlines for Monday, June 26, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A home on the Island: The French Fry Challenge
Shelter Island Democratic Primary voting set for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Remembering the ‘always smiling’ chef Rakeem Miles of Port Waterfront Bar and Grill
North Fork Ospreys win 9-6 over South Shore Clippers in early season turnaround
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Stark vs Williams: 1st Legislative District primary is Tuesday
Riverhead’s Family Community Life Center will pay taxes, builder says
NORTHFORKER
The fifth annual Blast for CAST fundraiser returns to Greenport
One Minute on the North Fork: Wednesday night sailing at the New Suffolk Waterfront
SOUTHFORKER
My favorite things: Nancy Burner
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high near 79 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 66 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.