Daily Update: Islander honored among women artists; Aids for failing eyesight could be coming

Gail Levin, left, an Honorary Vice President of The National Association of Women Artists, shown with Roz Dimon at the opening of the Members Exhibition on June 16 in Manhattan. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Islander honored among women artists: Roz Dimon’s ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’ work cited

Aids for failing eyesight could be coming: New devices demonstrated for Island seniors

When is food medicine ?

Mattituck Cinemas to host live music this summer

Guest Column: GOP candidates Stark, Williams in their own words

Eroding bluff becomes an outdoor classroom

Fresh florals forever

North Fork Dream Home: Transport your guests to the French countryside with this charming Southold home

WACH’s first annual summer party hits the Hamptons next month

Tote Taxi can help keep tabs on your bags this summer in Montauk

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy and a high near 77 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 65 degrees.

