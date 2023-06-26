Aids for failing eyesight could be coming: New devices demonstrated for Island seniors

Knick Johnson of Vis-Ability, presented units at the Senior Center last week that assist people suffering with macular degeneration to read or listen to the written word. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Imagine you’re a voracious reader and/or a professional writer who is gradually losing your sight due to age-related macular degeneration.

That’s the plight of two Islanders — playwright Leah Friedman and prodigious reader Jackie Tuttle — who applauded a line of equipment that was demonstrated at the Senior Center last week. Ms. Friedman and Ms. Tuttle are just two of many Islanders suffering from macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of permanent vision loss in people over 60, according to WebMD.

Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli arranged for Knick Johnson of Vis-Ability, which serves patients in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, to visit and explain the use of the equipment and what it can mean to those suffering from the eye disease.

Ms. Fanelli is seeking grants from the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation and Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation, as well as contributions from individuals who might want to help their friends and neighbors.

Library Director Terry Lucas attended the session for information to see if any of the devices could be useful for installation at the library.

Ms. Friedman has a handheld device that lights up and magnifies what she reads, but said it is heavy compared with the handheld devices Mr. Johnson displayed.

Ms. Tuttle said she is hoping the new technology can help, since now she can only make out outlines, but not clear images.

Mr. Johnson of Vis-Ability demonstrated several devices that will help people suffering from macular degeneration to read more easily, including:

• A 5-inch handheld magnifier, manufactured by Humanware, that can display various colors of type on different colored backgrounds. The magnifiers can zoom in and out and provide service for three or four hours on a single charge. Users can also hit a button to take a picture of something they want to save. Estimated cost: $800.

• An 8-inch handheld unit, manufactured by Humanware, which has a larger screen area and more colors to provide contrast for users. It, too, has a camera function. Cost: $1,275.

• A 10-inch Ruby 10, manufactured by Freedom Scientific, has a line marker, making it easier to track each line of type for some users. It also has volume for those who prefer to have the written word read to them. Cost: $710.

• A 12-inch Explore 12 comes with a stand and retails for $1,795, and also has earphones to listen to a voice reading to them.

There are also desktop units, some with the verbal capability, They can range from close to $3,000 to more than $5,000.

Ms. Fanelli said she would be interested in having four units available at the Senior Center for use by those with macular degeneration and thinks they would cost approximately $4,000 each.

Volunteer Don D’Amato and a Lions Club member agreed that a suite of products would benefit Shelter Islanders who experience macular degeneration.

According to WebMD, symptoms of macular degeneration may include:

• Worse or less clear vision. Your vision might be blurry, and it may be hard to read fine print, drive, or recognize faces.

• Dark, blurry areas in the center of your vision.

• Straight lines look wavy.

• Worse or different color perception.

Those experiencing these symptoms should consult with their physician.