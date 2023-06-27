Shelter Islander honored among women artists:Roz Dimon’s ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’ work cited

Gail Levin, left, an Honorary Vice President of The National Association of Women Artists, shown with Roz Dimon at the opening of the Members Exhibition on June 16 in Manhattan. (Courtesy photo)

Island artist Roz Dimon recently won the Olivia Koopelethes Memorial Award at The 134th Annual Members Exhibition of The National Association of Women Artists, (NAWA, for her drawing of “Eleanor Roosevelt: What’s Going On,” on view at One Art Space Gallery in Manhattan through July 1.

The award-winning artwork is available for purchase with significant proceeds going to NAWA, an historical institution of which Dimon has recently been accepted as a member.

For all inquiries, please email [email protected]

Islanders will have an opportunity to meet Roz Dimon and tour her studio on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12 to 5 p.m., as part of the 13th Annual ARTSI OPEN STUDIOS Tour.

There is no charge for admission to the studios, just a “walk-in” welcome at the open studios of 15 Shelter Island resident members of ARTSI — from painters to photographers, printmakers, digital artists and sculptors. Artwork is available for sale, and many of the artists accept commissions.

In addition to Roz Dimon, participating artists include: Connie Abate, Sally Jacobs Baker, Linda Brienza, Bill Clark, Janet Culbertson, Kathryn A. Cunningham, Dee DeBernardis, Laurie Dolphin, Leah Friedman, Melora Griffis, Megan Hergrueter, Lily Hoffman, Karen Kiaer, Diana Malcolmson, Mary Ann Moy, Carl Norr, Jackie Pullman, Linda Puls, Jana Sheinker and Peter Waldner.