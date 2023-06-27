Shelter Island Police Department blotter, June 27, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Ryan P. Mahon, Mattituck, was stopped by police on June 21 for speeding on North Menantic Road — 46 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Dana R. Foster, Shelter Island, was given two tickets on June 25 for operating an uninspected and unregistered vehicle.

Police conducted 19 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Menantic, the Heights and West Neck on June 20-22 and June 24-25, resulting in three tickets and 10 warnings.

Bay constables issued three tickets on June 24 and 25 — one to Poalacin Perez, Brooklyn, for keeping undersized porgies in Bootlegger’s Alley and two to Ross Byrom, New York City, and Michael James, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., respectively, for operating a boat near the swimming area at Crescent Beach and anchoring within the same swimming area.

Accidents

Benjamin L. Peyser, New York City, was parked at Piccozzi’s gas pumps on June 23 when he said that his passenger door opened and hit the gas pump. The driver was later located on the North Ferry and was given a summons for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage. The extent of the damage to the pump was undetermined in the draft police report.

On June 19, Howard D. Koff, New York City, told police his boat was tied to the end of Piccozzi’s western pier, when another boat, heading in a north-westerly direction, made contact with the starboard side of his boat with its swim platform, leaving a scratch in the gelcoat near the waterline.

Patricia Liddle, Shelter Island, said she was parked on the northside of the Center Post Office when a vehicle driven by Ann Verme backed into her, causing minor damage. Although Ms. Liddle beeped her horn, Ms. Verme, when located by police, said she was unaware she had backed into the vehicle but did recall hearing a horn. Ms. Liddle will advise police if damage exceeds $1,000; no damage was observed to Ms. Verme’s vehicle.

Other reports

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) conducted patrols at Wades and Crescent beaches on June 20-25, and issued five warnings to dog owners.

A boat adrift in West Neck on the 20th was secured by a bay constable and the owner notified. A caller reported his vehicle, with the keys inside, may have been stolen at Maria’s Kitchen. A woman, subsequently located, had parked a similar vehicle, left Maria’s and entered the caller’s vehicle by mistake. The vehicle was returned without incident.

A report of possibly harassing behavior was reported in the Center on June 21. Threatening texts were received in West Neck. Police enforcement was requested for vehicles parked in a no-parking zone in the Heights.

Two women, described by a caller on June 22 as walking in Silver Beach and acting “unusual.” An officer interviewed both women; no further action was taken.

A boat was stopped in Coecles Harbor on June 23 for not displaying a registration sticker; a warning was issued. A caller complained that a tree branch on his neighbor’s property in the Center was obstructing his view when backing out of his driveway; the owner said she would trim the branch.

Loud music in Hay Beach was called in on the 24th; an officer canvassed the neighborhood with negative results. An officer responded to a party in Westmoreland; the owner agreed to bring the speaker indoors and lower the volume.

Environmental Conservation Law checks were made in Hay Beach and Bootlegger’s alley on June 24 and 25; 14 people were fishing. There was one ticket and no other violations.

On the 25th, a jet skier in Silver Beach was advised about the town codes pertaining to jet skis.

The owners of four boats were informed they were not legally anchored in designated areas in Silver Beach.

In other incidents: police performed a lift assist; attended training; responded to a marine well-being check; answered seven false 911 calls; unlocked five vehicles with the keys inside; and provided an escort for the driver of a disabled vehicle.

Alarms

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department answered two fire alarms, both in the Heights, on June 22 and 23. The caretaker and cleaning staff were on the scene; no reason was given for the alarm. The premises were secure in the second alarm.

Animals

A catbird in the Heights was taken by the ACO to a wildlife rehabilitator. A robin, thought to be possibly poisoned in Shorewood, was also taken to a wildlife rehabilitator.

A baby groundhog in the Center, covered in ticks, was taken for treatment. The ACO helped a chipmunk stuck in a glue trap in Longview. A snapping turtle reported in a West Neck barn was relocated to a freshwater pond on the property.

A missing dog in the Center returned home on its own. The ACO retrieved another dog in South Ferry Hills and returned it to its owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island hospital on June 21, 23, 24 and 25 and two to Southampton Hospital on June 24. Another aided case refused medical attention on June 24.