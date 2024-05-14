Fire at Léon 1909 restaurant

Shelter Island firefighters at the top of the chimney of Léon 1909 restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The call came in at 12:13 p.m., Tuesday — a structure fire at the corner of West Neck and Menantic roads.

Shelter Island firefighters were at the scene in minutes, with smoke billowing from the chimney at the back of the Léon 1909 restaurant.

At the scene, Fire Commissioner Andy Reeve said the fire presented challenges.

“The chimney has a brick facade, and is metal all the way down,” Commissioner Reeve said, standing next to the building. Firefighters in an aerial workstation, or “bucket,” at the end of an extension from a ladder truck, worked at the top of the restaurant.

The Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene within minutes. (Credit: Reid S. Baker)

A power rotary masonry saw was used to break through the brick and metal so water could be brought to bear in the chimney, while inside, firefighters worked at the base of a large fireplace where food is prepared.

The fire was brought under control by about 2 p.m.

Commissioner Reeve said at this time the Fire Department was still gathering information on the cause of the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters or anyone else; the restaurant was closed when the event happened.

There were only two members of the staff inside, one of whom called 911 to report the emergency.

Restaurant management at the scene didn’t want to comment until the event had been assessed.