Bucks bounce back for big win at Fiske Field: Beat Ospreys to stop losing skid

Bucks outfielder Izaiah Walker sliding safely into home in a 6-2 comeback win at home against the North Fork Ospreys on Sunday, June 25. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Sunday morning and Fiske Field was the right combination to get the Shelter Island Bucks a victory on June 25.

The Bucks battled back for a 6-2 win against the North Fork Ospreys, which was just what the Island’s Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League franchise needed. After a big win at their home opener on June 20, the Bucks followed with four losses.

After a 15-5 defeat against the Westhampton Aviators, 13-11 against the Southampton Breakers, and two losses in a double header against the Ospreys, the Bucks were more than ready for a comeback. And some payback to their rivals on the North Fork.

Sunday’s well-attended game, with a 10 a.m. first pitch, had fans taking advantage of breakfast sandwiches and hot coffee at the Bucks concessions stand. Reporter sports columnist Bob DeStefano announced the game and kept the fans entertained all the way.

The Bucks and Ospreys played each other to a standstill over the first few frames, with good pitching, and the game remaining scoreless until the 5th inning. Jaylen Cruz (Southern Connecticut St U) was a standout on the mound for the Bucks, with consistent command and control. Zach Fortuna (UMass Lowell) of the Ospreys matched his Bucks counterpart, throwing hard, pushing the Bucks off the plate and producing late swings.

In the 5th, the Bucks allowed two steals in a row and a walk, followed by a well placed hit to right field, and two runs crossed for the Ospreys. In the 6th inning, with Ospreys on at 1st and 3rd and two outs and two strikes on the hitter, a sharply breaking curve by Liam Doyle (Russell Sage College) stopped any scoring threat.

According to Bucks Head Coach Jason Leta, the turning point of the game was when Luke Nomura (Fairfield U) got hit by a pitch, followed by two walks. With bases loaded and zero outs, designated hitter Jayden Acensio (Saint Peter’s University) cleared the fence on a hop for a ground rule double.

Jayden’s critical hitting, combined with key hits from his teammates and errors from the Ospreys, triggered the comeback. A wild pitch and missed throw back to the pitcher allowed both Izaiah Walker (Southern Connecticut St U) on third and Jayden Acensio on second to come home.

These clutch, heads-up plays and base running put the Bucks on top with a total of 6 runs in the inning.

Hitting with runners on base is what really put the Bucks on top, said Coach Leta after the game.

Come to Fiske Field and cheer on your hometown Bucks at the next home game on Thursday, June 29.

