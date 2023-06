Teacher Leigh Stumme and Shelter Island School students with a volunteer guide at the Smith-Taylor Cabin. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Students from the Shelter Island School sixth grade climbed into kayaks supplied by Island Kayak at the Burns Road Town Landing on Tuesday, June 20, and paddled to Taylor’s Island for a tour of the Smith-Taylor cabin provided by Taylor’s Island Foundation volunteers.

It was the first school group to visit the Town Park — accessible only by boat — since before the pandemic, and a good time was had by all.