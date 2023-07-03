A mother’s journey: Turtle climbs steep bluff to deliver her eggs

A turtle making her way home to the bay after laying eggs on an Island lawn. (Credit: David Brush)

At 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, a turtle emerged from West Neck Bay. Rather than using stairs, which were evidently not designed for her species, she climbed a steep, sandy bluff to reach the lawn of 18 Hilo Drive.

With no signs of fatigue, she continued her journey halfway up the lawn and proceeded to dig a small hole in the dirt. Here, she laid what appeared to be nine eggs before covering the hole and dashing — well, for a turtle — back toward the bluff.

Wisely choosing to avoid the stairs once again, she flipped down the bluff and landed upside down in the sand. Sustaining no apparent injuries from the fall, she quickly righted herself and disappeared into the bay.

From the house next door, Kate Tessier, after closely reviewing footage of the event, decided that the turtle’s name is Sandy.

Sandy’s eggs, now safely underground, are expected to hatch in 8 to 12 weeks. Like all turtle mothers, Sandy will never return to her nest. Instead, her hatchlings will be left to find their own way into the bay.

Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler confirmed that, “When it comes to turtles, they never meet their parents.”

Officer Zahler commended the witnesses on the bluff, who didn’t interfere or bother the animal in any way, but simply enjoyed the beauty of nature in action. Letting nature take its course is an absolute goal of Officer Zahler, who said one of the most difficult parts of her job is people having no understanding of wildlife.

“People think wildlife make good pets,” she said. “No, they do not make good pets. Bringing that turtle or adorable bunny home will only hurt them, and cause problems for the would-be owners. You can’t replicate a wild animal’s environment.”

Also, thinking you can help an animal that’s injured or in some kind of distress will almost always make the situation for the animal much worse. Call a professional: 631-749-5771, or email [email protected].

The Reporter sends kudos to the folks on the bluff.