Shelter Island Little league learning the ‘fundies’ and having fun

(Courtesy photo)

The Bucks and the Shelter Island Little League hosted a baseball clinic on July 5 for over 30 young players ages 5-12.

Everyone had a great time, while learning “the fundies” (fundamentals of baseball) from the college players.

Special thanks to Slice for providing the pizza for all the hungry players after the clinic.

Come out to support the Bucks for the rest of the season, and stay tuned for the Over the Hill Softball Game, held Labor Day Weekend to benefit the Little League.