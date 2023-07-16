What is that? July 16, 2023

Can you ID the photo?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Kathleen Goldhirsch, the life partner for more than 20 years of Island sculptor Jerry Glassberg, was the first to call us to identify last week’s mystery photo as the delightful giraffe (see below), named Gertrude, looming at the entrance of Marika’s Eclectic Boutique on South Ferry Road.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Nick Fribourg emailed us: “When I saw this week’s ‘What is that?’ I said to my kids, ‘It’s that giraffe at the Whale’s Tale mini golf place.’ My 7 year old son Teddy told me I was wrong, that it’s ‘the giraffe in front of the outdoor furniture store where we got that little table.’ This morning he took me to Marika’s and proved me wrong.”

One of the most accomplished painters and sculptors who settled on Shelter Island, and a great friend of the Reporter, Jerry passed away in April 2021 at the age of 91.

His work ranged from the strikingly serious to the wildly whimsical. Jerry’s studio was always open for visitors, as well as the sculpture garden he created at his home.

Gertrude the Giraffe is a reminder of the joy Jerry gave to everyone who encountered his work.

We miss his bright and generous presence and the friendship he inspired in everyone he met.