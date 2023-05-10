Shopping and dining  for a Shelter Island Mother’s Day

Arthur John Elsley’s ‘Mother’s Treasures,’ original print on paper, 1912. (Courtesy illustration)

There are lots of places on the Island to search out the perfect and well-deserved present for Mother’s Day,

Black Cat Books — (631) 725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of books, records and vintage art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for Mom’s favorite author.

Bliss’ Department Store — (631) 749-0041 — On Bridge St. has hostess gifts, along with Island wear.

Cornucopia — (631) 749-0171 — One of the Island’s best curators of gifts is owner Mary Lou Eichhorn, offering cards, handmade chocolates and clothing, and one-of-a-kind gifts from Island artists. 27 West Neck Rd.

Dandy Liquors — (631) 749-3302 — In the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to celebrate Mom.

Fred Bernstein — (917) 318-1239 — His interior design shop helps inspire customers in decorating their homes. Art and unique furnishings make thoughtful gifts. Luxurious robes, throws and pillows will surround Mom with comfort and elegance. 36 North Ferry Rd.

Geo Jo Video — (516) 532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 N. Ferry Rd., but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Jack’s Marine — (631) 749-0114 — On Bridge St. is a great source of sporting goods, especially for the outdoorsy Mom.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — (401) 862-6607 — Browsing this collection of vintage and gently used furnishings on Route 114 is always a fun way to find that special something.

Moussa Drame — (631) 749-0799 — At the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Shelter Island Florist — (631) 749-2264 — Always has beautiful orchids and fresh flowers. Owner Becky Smith also recommends gift certificates to allow Mom to choose a floral item at her convenience. 57A N.Ferry Rd.

Shelter Island Hardware — (631) 749-0097 — Can help you find a clever gadget, as well as garden supplies for Mom’s green thumb. 4 Grand Ave.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy – (631) 749-0445 — Has served generations of Islanders looking for a card or special gift for their moms. From Island-themed apparel to pampering lotions and scented candles, you can find it here. 19 Grand Avenue.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — (631) 749-5042 — Has gift certificates for private and group Pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness. 8 Grand Ave.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — (631) 749-0305 — Is always helpful in selecting a wine or bubbly for a Mother’s Day brunch. Bridge St.

SIMM’s — (631) 786-0747 — By appointment, on Bridge St. has a selection of unique gifts, many by Island artists. Marie Eiffel’s clothing designs share the shop.

Dining out to celebrate Mom

The Chequit — 23 Grand Ave. 631-749-0018 hours are Thursday — 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday — 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday — Noon – 9 p.m., Sunday — Noon – 9 p.m.

Commander Cody’s Seafood — 41 Smith St., 631-749-1851 Open Sunday — 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Seafood specialties, fried chicken and barbecued ribs. Dine-in or takeout. Place orders early; always busy.

The Flying Goat — 631-749-5404 — At the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill, begins service at noon Sunday with a last seating beginning at 8 p.m.

The Islander — 63 N. Ferry Rd. 631-749-1998 is open Sunday — 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for family Mother’s Day gatherings.

Léon 1909 — 29 W. Neck Rd. 631-749-9123 Sunday — 5-10 p.m. Monday, 5-10 p.m. Tuesday: closed Wednesday: closed Thursday: 5-10 p.m. Friday: 5-10 p.m., Saturday: 5-10 p.m.

Maria’s Kitchen — 55 N. Ferry Rd, 631-749-5450. Open Sunday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Enjoy Mexican specialties; eat-in, garden seating or takeout.

The Pridwin — 81 Shore Rd. 631-749-0476 has opened for Summer 2023. For Mother’s Day, the Terrace Restaurant is offering a Prix-Fixe menu 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at $55 per person.

The Ram’s Head Inn — 108 South Ram Island Drive — 631-749-0811. Brunch will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and dinner between 5 and 7 p.m.

Shelter Island Slice — 3 N. Ferry Rd. 631-749-9292 Open Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. featuring pizza and Italian seafood specialties. Sunday specials include buy one pizza, get one 50% off. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available.

Vine Street Café — 631-749-3210 — 41 South Ferry Road will have a Mother’s Day brunch menu served between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dinner hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Celebrate at home. Whether it’s a special breakfast, heat-and serve entree, or dessert items, calling any of the following will help you prepare that perfect meal.

Eccentric Bagel – 25 W. Neck Rd – 631-749-5363 open 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Everything you can imagine in a bagel and then some.

Elli’s Country Store – 35 S. Ferry Rd. 631-749-2844 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, offers fresh baked pastries and sandwiches. Also gifts and cards.

Marie Eiffel Market — 181 N. Ferry Rd. 631-749-0003 — The source for fresh baked goods, organic produce, sandwiches, salads, prepared meals and catering. Orders should be placed as early as possible online or by calling between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. before Sunday for morning pickup on Sunday.

STARs Café — 17 Grand Avenue 631-749-5345 — Lydia Martinez Majdisova always bakes up specialty orders — custom made cakes, cupcakes and gift boxes of her delectables for Mother’s Day. Reach out early if you have special orders.