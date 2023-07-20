Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: July 20, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

Apologies

To the Editor:

Regarding my signature on a letter to the editor last week praising the contributions of Georgiana Ketcham to the League of Women Voters (LWV), I mistakenly indicated that I was director of the LWV.

It should have been signed simply with my name in my individual capacity. It was a habit I became careless about. I apologize for causing this confusion.

Unfortunately, I submitted the letter to the Reporter, and Lois Morris, who was also a signatory, was unaware of my error before I forwarded it. This is to assure the community, the LWV, and the candidates, that I resigned my official position on the LWV Board last March when I became involved in a local Democratic campaign.

Since then, I have not been involved with the LWV or any debate preparation the organization has done or will do.

You should have confidence in LWV’s strict adherence to impartiality and I truly regret that I may have called this into question.

CATHY KENNY, Shelter Island

Surrounding The Dory

To the Editor:

In response to your article last week on the Building Department, I’d like to clarify the events surrounding The Dory power issue.

The article didn’t mention that my three commercial tenants and my personal residence have been without water since May 26. The Town of Shelter Island knew about the dangerous wire since the Association of Towns meetings in New York City in February (a wire that has crossed the creek to the water well for 40 years). The town then decided it was prudent to wait until Friday night, 6 p.m. of Memorial Day weekend, to terminate the power to The Dory at the pole on the Heights side of First Bridge without concern for residents who would be affected downstream by that decision.

It has been understood for decades that my building, next door to The Dory, at 183 N. Ferry Road, is serviced by that same well, yet the town claims ignorance. I contacted the town immediately to let them know that my three tenants and I were without water. The town didn’t respond for three days and when they did, it was only to inform me that they had to hire outside counsel because the town attorney has a vested interest in the sale of The Dory and recused himself.

I feel abandoned by him and the elected officials who are supposed to provide stewardship of the resources needed by this island’s constituents to live normal and healthy lives with the hygiene that running water provides. My commercial tenants have been greatly impacted along with my primary residence, while the town neither responds nor solves the problem.

I am asking the supervisor, town attorney, Building Department, and the Town Board to resolve this issue immediately, since they are the ones who created it. Thank you for letting me clarify the situation.

HALLY E. DINKEL, Shelter Island

Let voters decide on water quality

To the Editor:

We are all aware of the serious water quality issues on and around Shelter Island and Suffolk County. Aging septic systems are leaching nitrogen into our waterways, triggering more algae blooms than in any other New York county. The budget to solve these issues is beyond the reach of most towns and homeowners.

This shouldn’t be a politically contentious topic. Previous legislators including Congressmen Zeldin, Garbarino and King helped to fund programs to address water quality challenges and a statewide referendum on a $4 billion environmental bond act passed with 64% approval.

So it is all the more surprising to learn that in late June, the Suffolk County Legislature, under Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey, blocked an agreement to hold a November referendum to tackle the water problem. The referendum asks voters to approve a county-administered tax hike of roughly 1/8 of a percent. This relatively small sum would in turn open the door to a billion dollars in matching funds from government agencies.

Rumors are swarming as to why the ballot was yanked. The one explanation that appears to be grounded in fact is disagreement over the split between sewer and septic tank funding. The current agreement attributes 25% of funds to sewers, 75% to septic tanks for individual homes, reducing the cost of advanced tanks to roughly the price of traditional models.

Fortunately, it’s not too late for our representatives to put the referendum back on the ballot at the upcoming July 25 session. This would avoid starting the process all over again next year. In my view, differences of opinion over the funding split don’t warrant removal of the referendum from the ballot altogether. Why run the risk of more environmental damage and possible loss of generous state and federal matching funds?

Let the voters decide.

LESLIE PASCAUD, Shelter Island

Please return the glass fish

To the Editor:

I want this letter to the editor to be a universal plea to the “borrower” of the beautiful glass fish sculpture at Shell Beach.

I own a house in Silver Beach and start my day with a walk to the point and am saddened to see this has happened.

It was placed on a pile at the entrance to Shell Beach and was made with locally collected sea glass and placed by a local artist as an homage to Shell Beach — one of the most beautiful, peaceful and desirable spits of land on the Island.

To the person who “borrowed it”: Now that you have had time to admire it, could you please return it (no questions asked) so the rest of us who enjoy this piece of land can continue to enjoy and admire it?

SUSAN MASSE, Shelter Island

Honoring Nick

To the Editor:

On Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m., South Ferry will officially change the name of the ferryboat, “Southside” to the “Capt. Nick Morehead” in memory of our former chief of operations, beloved colleague and family member.

The dedication ceremony will be at the South Ferry Maintenance Docks at 127 South Ferry Road.

All who wish to attend are welcome.

CLIFF CLARK, Shelter Island