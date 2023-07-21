Five Bucks selected for All-Star Game: Plenty of action, game ends in a 9-9 tie

Bucks shortstop Luke Nomura showed why he was chosen to be on the HCBL All-Star roster. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game certainly had just about something for everyone.

Several hundred spectators were entertained by some impressive pitching performances, clutch hitting, three home runs, including a grand slam, a woman pitching an inning, and a contest that ended in a 9-9 tie between the Red and Blue teams after 10 innings at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor on July 15.

But none of the fans, many of whom sat in their lawn chairs, complained on a Saturday afternoon that showcased the best the league had to offer.

“It was just a lot different than every other game,” said left fielder Cooper Donlin, one of five Shelter Island Bucks players who participated. “It was just nice being aboard.”

Southampton Breakers catcher Ty Gilligan was named the MVP after belting a game-tying, two-out, two-run home run off South Shore Clippers right-hander Brandon Stanley in the 9th inning.

It looked like the game was going to be a pitcher’s duel as only one runner reached base in the first inning, and that was by an error. But then the Red team erupted for 7 runs in the bottom of the second, setting the tone for the rest of the way.

Played at the Sag Harbor Whalers’ home field, the contest featured all-or-nothing innings. The Blue team scored all its runs in the 3rd, 4th and 9th innings, while the Red team put its runs on the board in the 2nd and 7th innings.

“We were saying a lot of times all-star games at any level are usually dominated by pitchers,” said North Fork Ospreys catcher Christian Fagnant, who belted a grand slam home run off Shelter Island pitcher Jaylen Cruz in the 3rd inning. “We saw a lot of great arms today but a lot of great hitters, too. It’s been really cool. A lot of good players. The quality of the game spoke to that.”

The Red team grabbed a 7-0 lead by erupting for 7 runs in the bottom of the 2nd off Sag Harbor right-hander Garrett Bolwell.

That inning was highlighted by Westhampton Aviators shortstop Ethan Guerra’s 3-run homer, Westhampton first baseman Luke Mistone’s 2-run double to left, Westhampton catcher Waldier Perez’s RBI infield hit, and Bucks center fielder Conor Kiely’s run-scoring fielder’s choice.

Bucks Centerfielder Conor Kiely putting a good swing on a ball during the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The Blue side bounced back with 5 runs in the 3rd inning on Fagnant’s bases-loaded homer, which followed Southampton Breakers third baseman Martin Marintchev’s run-scoring single.

The visitors knotted things up at 7-7 on Marintchev’s 2-run, two-out single to right in the top of the 4th.

One of the game’s unique highlights was the presence of Sag Harbor righthander Olivia Pichardo of Bayside, Queens, who became the first woman pitcher in NCAA Division I history with Brown University this spring. Picardo allowed 2 runs in the 7th inning on three walks and an infield hit by South Shore Clippers catcher Matthew Tempone, which scored 2 runs, to give the Red team a 9-7 lead.

That set the stage for Gilligan’s dramatic game-tying homer after Southampton shortstop Kenneth Franquiz doubled in the top of the 9th.

Donlin, who went 0-for-3, was just happy to be one of five Bucks players to participate in the game.

“Honestly I’ve just been through so much throughout my college career that it’s a huge deal for me to be selected,” he said, referring to injuries and a transfer to Oakland University (Mich). “Just to start, I can only go up from here.”

Kiely was one of a handful of players who went the entire 10 innings, went 0-for-5, but drove in a run on a ground out during that big 2nd inning. Shortstop Luke Nomura went 0-for-2. Righthander Eric Prough threw a scoreless 7th inning, stranding a pair of runners. Cruz surrendered Fagnant’s grand slam.

Shelter Island right-hander Drew Haight was selected for the game but did not play.