Shelter Island By the Numbers: July 24, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

20.4

Inches of rain have fallen on Shelter Island to date this year but that still doesn’t erase moderate drought conditions

10

Possible new rental units could be on the horizon as the Town Board works on requests for proposals, according to the Community Housing Board

50

Years in operation being celebrated by the operators of Bliss’ Department Store where three generations of one family have been in place

159,000

Dollars awarded to the Center for Advocacy Support & Transformation (CAST) from the New York State Council on the Arts Local Funding Award to upgrade its Treiber Gathering Hall at the organization’s Southold headquarters

13,000

Dollars after paying expenses for the Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk will be distributed to 12 local organizations

5

Shelter Island Bucks participated in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League All Star game Sunday that ended in a 9-9 tie between the Red and Blue teams after 10 innings