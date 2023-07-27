Heat wave on Shelter Island: Help is available for those who need it

(Credit: Reporter file)

With a brutal heat wave settling on Shelter Island, Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli said that the Center on South Ferry Road is a cooling place for those who need it.

Ms. Fanelli said there had been about 10 people who have been to the Center today.

With a heat advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) in effect now until 8 p.m., Saturday, some residents without air conditioning could suffer the effects of the severe hot weather.

The NWS defines a heat advisory as a period when “people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, heat is, on average, the greatest weather-related killer in the United States.

Shelter Island Police Department Chief Jim Read said the library is also a cooling center. And as the chief has said: “We generally work with people in an effort to get friends, family or neighbors to assist first with cooling needs and I asked Senior Services to do the same. When other arrangements cannot be made after hours, residents should be directed to call the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.”

According to the NWS, the rest of this afternoon today, Thursday, will remain mostly sunny, with possible showers and thunderstorms. The steady temperature will be around 87 degrees. Tonight, the NWS is calling for showers and thunderstorms, with a temperature around 73 degrees.

Friday will be a scorcher, with a high temperature of 92 degrees, according to the NWS, with a heat index value as high as 102 degrees.

The NWS defines the heat index as what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.