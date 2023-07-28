Bucks tie Southampton in finale: Miss league playoffs

(Credit: Reporter file)

The Shelter Island Bucks finished their season with a record of 13-19-2, and missed the Hamptons Collegiate League playoffs.

At the last home game Sunday at Fiske Field, the Bucks tied the Southshore Clippers 8-8 in 10 innings.

The Bucks battled all game-long — as they have all season-long — coming back from deficits of 7-1, scoring twice in the 5th inning on two RBI from Izaiah Walker (Southern Connecticut St.), who doubled his teammates home.

But he wasn’t done.

Walker doubled again in the 7th to cut the Clippers lead to 3 runs.

The back-and-forth battle was called after 10 innings by league rules when a score is knotted.

Bright spots in the finale was Walker’s 3-for-4 with 3 runs driven in and Conor Kiely (Stonehill) who had two hits in five at-bats and finished second in the league in hitting with a .425 average.