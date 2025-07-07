History and comedy at Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor

All the world’s a stage, including the Sylvester Manor grounds for a previous production of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ This summer it’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ (Credit: Scott Feierstein)

This summer, having embarked on a major historic preservation project, the team at Sylvester Manor is sharing some behind-the scenes looks at the 18th-century Manor House and its contents.

As part of the Shelter Island Public Library Friday Night Dialogues, Capital Projects Manager Julia Brennan, and Programs Assistant Eden Sherrod, will offer a presentation on Friday, July 18 at 5 p.m. about cataloging and packing the 1737 Manor House. The team will present interesting items, stories, and challenges in preparing the 46-room treasure trove for its upcoming rehabilitation.

They’ll share examples of things accumulated in nearly 300 years of occupancy by the same family and explain this important historic preservation project.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served for the gathering, on the Manor House East Porch.

This summer, while the Manor House is closed in preparation for the upcoming restoration, outdoor tours will focus on the early years of Nathaniel Sylvester and his family, their origins in the Netherlands and their worldwide business that led them to Shelter Island.

Please dress comfortably and wear closed-toe walking shoes for this 45-minute tour. This tour is not ADA-accessible. The dates are July 19 and August 9, from 11to 11:45 a.m. $25 per person. Sign up at sylvestermanor.org

A highlight of the summer, later this month is Shakespeare at the Manor, presenting one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Come join the accomplished cast of NYC and local actors directed by Bay Street’s Allen O’Reilly as they return to present one of the most enduring of all Shakespeare’s plays on the Manor grounds.

Shows are on July 26 and 27, at 6 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Tickets are $35 per person (children 10 and under are free). Purchase tickets at sylvestermanor.org