Site to build affordable housing on hold — Could be for septic system

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A question about the town’s use of a lot at 16 Manwaring Road has been clarified — at least for the moment — by Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams at the Aug. 2 Community Housing Board meeting.

She told the Housing Board that for now, two possibilities exist — construction of affordable housing or a septic treatment system. Ms. Brach-Williams encouraged Housing Board member Bran Dougherty-Johnson to explore other possibilities for affordable housing if the Manwaring site is slotted to be the septic treatment system.

But for now, she said, it could go either way based on future decisions.

When the Shelter Island Board of Education voted to pull out of the Center wastewater project — a unified septic system that would include the Library, Police Department headquarters, the Community Center, the Firehouse and Justice Hall — the Town Board followed the advice of Town Engineer Joe Finora to delay a decision on how to proceed. Mr. Finora counseled that further time is needed to explore the best option.

Opponents of the unified system have argued in favor of individual nitrogen-reducing I/A Innovative/Alternative systems, which, they say, would be as efficient and less expensive than the unified system.

Proponents of the unified system have countered that it could be more easily retrofitted if emerging contaminants required changes in treatment.

ADU progress

There have been 12 applicants seeking to create accessory dwelling units on their properties — either adapting a main house to accommodate a tenant, or a unit that could be in a separate structure on their property — with one application totally complete and the other 11 all close to completion.

Those who qualify will receive grants of up to $125,000 from the New York State Plus One program to adapt their properties or create ADUs in accessory structures. The Community Development Corporation of Long Island (CDCLI) secured a $2 million grant for Shelter Island to use for the grants.

CDCLI President and Chief Executive Officer Gwen O’Shea has told the CHB if there are projects that need more than the grant money, it’s possible to get low interest loans with her organization’s assistance.

CHF receipts

Based on the vote last November for the town to participate in the real estate transfer tax Community Housing Fund program, a total of $67,050 has been collected to be used toward the development of affordable housing.

The money is to be placed in an interest-bearing class account along with any contributions to the effort that might be received. Four of the five East End towns participate in the program.

Only Riverhead opted not to hold a vote to decide to participate in the program, with Supervisor Yvette Aguiar saying the town had done its share in creating affordable housing.