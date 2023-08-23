Artsi tour is the picture of success: Open studios welcome visitors

Bill Clark III in his studio. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Twenty-one Island artists took part in the 13th annual artsi studio tour, opening their doors for free visits by residents over the weekend of Aug. 19-20.

The weather was perfect, allowing several artists to display their work outdoors. “The colors are so much brighter in the sunlight,” said artist Jacky Pullman. Others gave visitors the opportunity to see the artist’s environment up close, including the kiln in Lily Hoffman’s ceramics workshop.

In case you missed it, visit the artsi website to learn more about the talent that thrives on the Island, and be sure to mark your calendar when the tour comes up next year.