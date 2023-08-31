Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 31, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Snapper Derby, all day around the Island. The weigh in will be from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library Tent. The announcement of awards will be at 5 p.m.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Vigil of Hope, 7 p.m. Fiske Field. To mark Overdose Awareness Day. A remembrance of those lost to addiction and support for those struggling with recovery.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Friday Night Dialogue: Peter Lighte – Straight Through the Labyrinth, 7 p.m. The true story of Peter Lighte, intent on adopting a Chinese baby, navigates his way through daunting bureaucracy and unforeseen drama — and prevails, likely becoming Hong Kong’s first adoptive gay father. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Labor Day Weekend Book Sale, Library, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Come browse the Book Sale Room!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Shelter Island Friends of Music hosts WindSync at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. The eminent woodwinds quintet will perform the works of Beethoven, Rameau, del Aguila and Mellits (commissioned for the moon landing 50th anniversary). Admission is free. A reception with the musicians follows the concert.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Great Decisions: America, As Others See Us, 5:30 p.m. (In-Person/Zoom) This program will be facilitated by J. Paul Martin who founded and directed Columbia University’s Center for the Study of Human Rights and Ana Cutter Patel, a U.S. Representative for Front Line Defenders, an international human rights organization.

This program will take place both in person and over Zoom, please select which you are registering for on the registration page at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

East End Seaport Museum, 5 – 7 p.m. Free. Gabriella Macari will lead a discussion on wine and farming, followed by a tasting.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Library Book & Author Luncheon. 12:30 p.m. – Ram’s Head Inn. A conversation between authors Sam Lipsyte and Robert Lipsyte about Sam’s most recent novel and his writing life. Tickets are $85 and are available for purchase at the library or at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

SENIOR VACCINATION CLINIC, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pharmacists from Rite Aid will be in the library Community Room to administer flu shots and vaccines for shingles, pneumonia and DTAP. Bring your health insurance information and a photo ID. Please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059 to reserve a time slot.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER ON SHELTER ISLAND: A COMPREHENSIVE VIEW

Thursday, August 31, 5: to 6 p.m. , Library. Hosted by the Water Advisory Committee and Comprehensive Plan Task Force. Speakers BJ Ianfolla and Meg Larsen.

LABOR DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, September 4, 2023

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, September 7, 6 to 7 p.m.