Shelter Island Friends of Music cancellation — Award-winning pianist fills in for Labor Day weekend concert

Award-winning pianist Wynona Wang will perform Sunday for Friends of Music. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Friends of Music announced that due to illness, WindSync will not perform on Sunday, September 3, at 7 p.m. Instead, an award-winning young pianist, Wynona Wang, will perform an eclectic concert that includes Rachmaninoff, Ravel, Mellos and Liszt.

Her version of “Misty” by Erroll Garner is not to be missed!

As always, SIFM concerts are free; donations appreciated.

Masks are appreciated and will be available at the door.

This is the fourth concert of SIFM’s 46th consecutive season.

A reception with the musician follows the concert. For more information, please visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.