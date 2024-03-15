Music to the ears of Shelter Island School officials: Friends of Music to fund instrument repairs

A Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert at the Presbyterian Church. The Friends have announced they will contribute to refurbishing the school’s musical instruments. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi

A parade of musical instruments left Shelter Island School in the past week, on their for repairs, a long overdue rehabilitation session.

Friends of Music President Lois B. Morris was on hand at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting to discuss a contribution to pay for the refurbishment project, which resulted in needed repairs to many of the district’s instruments.

Ms. Morris credited a bequest from former Friends of Music president Forrest Compton, who was a victim of COVID-19. Mr. Compton left money that the group’s Board felt could best be used to support the school’s music program.

The exact amount of money that will reach the school isn’t yet determined, Ms. Morris said. She expects it will be several thousand dollars, but until all the instruments are inspected and those in need of repairs taken “in waves,” the full amount won’t be determined.

She noted both recent and future programs by Friends of Music and said the group is hoping for a week-long visit by a musical ensemble. She would like to involve students with those musicians to further their interest and knowledge of what it takes to pursue a musical career.

“Music informs our lives and it also builds our brains,” Ms. Morris said.

Special education program

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott told the Board of Education that a survey with families of special education students produced 100% approval of the district’s understanding and response to their children’s needs. Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., called the approval response “phenomenal.”

Employee of the month

Social studies teacher Sean Brennan was named the district’s March employee of the month. Director of Personnel Todd Gulluscio said nominations for Mr. Brennan were very high with many coming from his students.

Students said Mr. Brennan that makes the subject interesting and an “amazing experience.”

Mr. Doelger said Mr. Brennan is “not just a great teacher but a great guy. You and people like you make it a great place to work.”

“You have this simple easy way of communicating with kids,” Board President Kathleen Lynch said, noting she was relatively new to the Board when Mr. Brennan interviewed for the job nine years ago.

Mr. Brennan said he truly appreciates the “family” that works in the district and the support he receives from the Board of Education, administration and his fellow teachers.