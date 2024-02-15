Shelter Island School to get aid for music programs

Music is set to play a larger part at Shelter Island School. (Adobe Stock)

Friends of Music is poised to engage with the Shelter Island School to provide programs and resources that will enhance the district’s offerings.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told the Board of Education Monday night that Lois B. Morris, president of Friends of Music, told him when concerts are planned on a Saturday, she would like to arrange musicians or groups performing to present a program for students at the school on the Friday before the Saturday concert.

Another offer to support music at the school is providing financial aid to the school to upgrade its musical instruments. “Some instruments are in rough shape,” Mr. Doelger said. Aid from Friends of Music would be rendering important support to the school, Mr. Doelger said.

In the same vein, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation is awarding a $2,000 grant for Music in the Parks. The money is to provide field trips to contribute to students’ knowledge and appreciation of music. The Educational Foundation has also provided $1,905 to the district for the Nutcracker Ballet and another $275 for the opera trip.

Employee of the Month

The Employee of the Month selection for January honors math teacher and IT specialist Walter Brigham. Mr. Brigham didn’t attend the meeting at which he was lauded for being a great teacher who manages to rapidly troubleshoot any problems with the school’s technology.

Todd Gulluscio, who is the personnel director for the district, described Mr. Brigham as a man with a calm demeanor willing to help wherever he’s needed.

“The district is very blessed to have Walter,” Mr. Doelger said. Board President Kathleen Lynch called Mr. Brigham “a fantastic teacher” known to keep in touch with students after they’ve graduated.

Ms. Lynch added that he had assisted her with some math she needed for her master’s degree study. Mr. Brigham gave up his lunch period to assist her and do what he does, she said, with his students every day — to make the math mystery understandable.