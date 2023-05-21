Boyd Meets Girl concert slated — Third in Shelter Island Friends of Music series

Boyd Meets Girl, featuring Laura Metcalf, left, and her husband Rupert Boyd, will perform on Sunday, May 28 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. (Courtesy photo)

A treat is in store for Islanders at the next concert to be presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music — the lively, popular, duo Boyd Meets Girl, featuring Rupert Boyd on the guitar and his wife, Laura Metcalf playing the cello, on Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The duo arranges much of their repertoire themselves, drawing inspiration from artists across all genres.

The program will include the works of Schubert, Villa-Lobos, Debussy, Lennon/McCartney, Bach, Messiaen, and others. They speak about the music from the stage, creating a conversational experience that breaks down boundaries not only between musical genres but between musician and audience.

Their two studio albums have been streamed over 3 million times on Spotify alone. They are the artistic directors of the Sunday morning concert series, GatherNYC. On the morning of the Shelter Island concert, the duo will join members of the New York Philharmonic for GatherNYC’s season finale.

The couple, based in New York City, have a fond Shelter Island connection; they came for a “mini-moon” to unwind after their September 2015 wedding.

“We have amazing memories of lazy days spent wandering the Island, lying on the beach, playing mini-golf and enjoying the brewery,” Laura said.

They have a 4-year-old son, Milo, who will accompany them to the Island on Memorial Day weekend.

This is the third concert of the SIFM’s 46th consecutive season.

There is no admission fee; donations are always appreciated. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert. Visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org for more information.