Ben’s Butties team served up the winning recipe in the annual Barbecue Competition. (Courtesy photo)

Ben’s Butties was the winning team in the barbecue competition Saturday, Sept. 2 outside the American Legion Mitchell Post 281.

Ben Chandler was the pitmaster, cooking up his Texas recipe 10-hour, slow-cook, low-cook Pork Butt.

The event has become a popular feature of the end of summer, drawing nearly 300 participants to sample the barbecue and vote for their favorites.