Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Beverley Jane Shlala

Beverley Jane Shlala, 82, passed away on Feb. 7, 2024, at The Country Home in Morris Plains, N. J.

Beverley was born on Nov. 2, 1941, on Shelter Island.

She graduated from Elizabeth General Nursing School, Elizabeth, N.J. and was a registered nurse for over 50 years, primarily working at St. Mary’s Hospital, Orange N.J. until its closure.

During this time, she worked alongside Chief of Surgery Dr. Conrad DeFillipis, and Pain Management Specialist Dr. Kantha. Beverley continued her nursing career with the Visiting Nurse Association until her retirement.

She was an active member of St. Raphael’s Parish in Livingston, N.J. where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Beverley was also an active volunteer at several food banks and often cooked meals for the Loaves and Fishes Ministry.

Beverley is survived by her loving husband, Teophile Shlala, her children, Michael (Michele) Shlala and Marianne (Joseph) Garibaldi, her grandchildren, Taylor (Hector) Castrillo, Nicholas Shlala, Joseph and Matthew Garibaldi, two great-grandchildren, Sienna and Harrison Castrillo, and her brother, William Dickens.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, with a Memorial Service to follow at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph — tuttlefh.com.

A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of the Isle Church. She will be laid to rest on Shelter Island.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Beverley Shlala to Mayo Clinic Dementia Disease Research, 200 First Street, Rochester MN 55905 (philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC)