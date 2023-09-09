Summer season at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill comes to a close

One of the Shelter Island Country Club’s beloved mascots. (Credit: Gordon Cantley)

Another summer season has come and gone with the passing of Labor day.

It was a busy summer up at Goat Hill, but the golf season isn’t over, with some of the best weather coming this fall. There are still a few tournaments coming this month so stay tuned for details and dates. Also, don’t miss our closing meeting and party on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Thanks again for all the support we have received this season. See you on the first tee.

Men’s Championship Flight: Congratulations to John Brownlee on a well played 36 hole match with Rick Stiek, winning 6-5 for his first title at Shelter Island Country Club.

Women’s Champion Flight: Congratulations to Julia Best on a familiar match up with Mary Fran Gleason, winning 3-2 to retain the title.

Men’s A Flight: Congratulations Chuck Kraus for taking the title as the 8th seed and defeating Bruce Taplin 2-1. Well done.

Men’s B Flight: The final match has yet to be played, but the match up will be George Goodleaf vs. Jason Tarasan. Good luck to both of you.

Closing Meeting and Party: Last year’s closing party was a huge success, and this year should be no different. There will be the same band as last year, a great appetizer spread, and of course our mascot Goats Sally and Harry. It’s free for members and $20 for non-members. So put it on your calendar and we’ll see you there.

Driving Range: Now open and refurbished. Grab a token at the pro shop and work on your game.

Flying Goat Restaurant: Open for it’s seventh season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island. The restaurant will remain open until Sunday, October 8. Reservations recommended. 631-749-5404

SICC Info: Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 9-5 weekdays.

Attitude makes the difference. Summer season at Goat Hill comes to a close