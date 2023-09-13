Bay Constable Peter Vielbig celebrated at luncheon: Retires after 17 years

Police Department officers and staff turned out this week to thank Bay Constable Peter Vielbig for his service and wish him well in retirement. From left, John Mahoney, Albert (Butch) Labrozzi, Beau Payne, Dave McGayhey, Peter Vielbig, Glenn Kehl, Jim Read III, Taylor Rando, Sean Clark, Andrew Graffagnino, Amanda Gutiw, Jennifer Beresky, and Chief Jim Read. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

After 17 years of service to Shelter Island, Peter Vielbig has stepped down from his role as a bay constable officer in the Shelter Island Police Department’s Marine Division.

The department hosted a luncheon this week at Dickerson Park with members of the department, as well as other town officials, including the Town Board. Police Chief Jim Read described Officer Vielbig as a “gentleman, who is honest, forthright, giving, compassionate, insightful, dependable and always willing to learn and grow.”

Fellow members of the Marine Patrol Operations also spoke highly of Officer Vielbig and praised him for his major contributions to their department.

Chief Read spoke of his sense of “professionalism” when it came to educating, administrating, and performing his many duties on the water, which included incidents of life and property saving.

Supervisor Gerry Siller then presented Officer Vielbig with a Shelter Island Ferry Token as a symbol of appreciation for his outstanding career, and for his additional work on many special committees that benefited the town, noting how much people on Shelter Island admire and respect him.

Officer Vielbig praised his colleagues, namely Bay Constables Beau Payne, Butch Labrozzi and John Mahoney. Chief Read referred to them as “the best Marine Patrol Department on Eastern Long Island.”

Town Councilman Jim Colligan said, “The community of Shelter Island is very proud of Peter’s career. We’re fortunate to have him as a professional officer and as a good friend. Thank you for your service, Peter, and we wish you continued good health in retirement.”