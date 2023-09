(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Islander Gene Shepherd hits the throttle of his Massey-Harris 44 tractor to haul 7,900 pounds of concrete block in the tractor pull competition at the 42nd annual Hallockville Country Fair, Saturday, Sept. 9.

Gene eventually out-pulled them all on a yellow Cat Diesel 35 crawler tractor, with a haul reaching almost 12,000 pounds.

We and the Island, of course, were pulling for you, Gene.