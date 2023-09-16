Students, Shelter Islanders help Maui

Jackson Rohrer, of the National Junior Honor Society, and Lio Napoles, from the Student Council, selling baked goods outside Shelter Island School at dismissal on Friday. (Courtesy photo)

One month after devastating wildfires displaced thousands, burned businesses and houses to the ground, and took the lives of 115 people, Maui is starting to move toward rebuilding.

Students in Shelter Island’s Student Council, National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society joined forces by hosting a bake sale to raise funds for “Maui Strong” — a community foundation in Hawaii giving 100% of its proceeds directly to those in need.

The sale at dismissal on Friday, Sept. 8, raised $265.50.