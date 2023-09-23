Shelter Island By the Numbers: Sept. 23, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

11.8

Percent spending increase in Supervisor Gerry Siller’s budget proposal for 2024 that he and Town Board members agree will be scaled back

244,000

Dollars is the approximate salary Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., will receive this year, representing a 2% raise granted by the Board of Education

12

Applicants appear likely to receive grants to create accessory dwelling units on their property with others still in the screening process

100

Percent of profits from a bake sale sponsored by the Shelter Island Student Council, National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society will go to Maui in Hawaii to help rebuilding efforts

40

Dollars will net you a ticket for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s tour of historical sites around town

46

Turtles rescued and treated for cold stunning were returned to the water at Tiana Beach in Shelter Island Historical Society earlier this month