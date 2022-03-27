Shelter Island by the numbers

(Credit:Courtesy photo)

1,053

Dollars raised by members of the Shelter Island School’s Student Council, the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society through a bake sale Monday to benefit CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund

11,206

Dollars raised through contributions to support the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch from Sunday’s Mitchell Half Marathon

21

Beds needed for Shelter Island Bucks players and coaches for the upcoming season with five for June and 16 for July

3,440

Dollars, the cost per student for this summer’s planned trip to Seville, Spain with much of the money coming from a fundraising dinner at The Chequit scheduled for April 30; a $25,000 contribution from Hayden Soloviev; the Shelter Island Educational Foundation; and a GoFundMe page on Facebook started by a parent

5

Scenarios worked out by Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams for ways West Neck Water District customers could pay rates and surcharges

2

Resignations from the Green Options Committee, resulting in the Town Board needing to make additional appointments