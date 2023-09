Coastal Cleanup tomorrow, Sept. 23, has been cancelled. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

With warnings about Tropical Storm 16, Mashomack Preserve has canceled its cleanup effort for Saturday.

Once the storm passes, Education and Outreach Coordinator Cindy Belt appeals to volunteers to stage their own cleanup efforts around the East End, including at Mashomack Preserve.

“Bring a bag and make an impact one piece of marine debris at a time,” she said.

.