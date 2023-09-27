Training with Trent: Clean eating

Creative cooking (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Question: Fred B, Hello, Trent, I love your column. My question is what does “clean eating” actually mean?

Answer: Thank you, Fred. I love nutrition questions. And this is an awesome question. Oh, my fellow readers, culinary adventurers, I shall unravel the enigma of clean eating in a manner that tickles the taste buds and enlightens the mind.

Picture a Food Fiesta where the VIP guests are whole, unprocessed and nutrient-packed foods. We’re talking about fruits, veggies, lean proteins, whole grains and their trusty sidekicks, nuts, seeds and legumes. These ingredients are the rock stars of clean eating, strutting their stuff in their most natural state.

Now hold on to your aprons, because processed foods with their fancy additives and preservatives and artificial flavors don’t get an invite to this shindig. They’re like the party crashers trying to steal your spotlight.

Clean eating is like giving your body a spa day, where you lavish it with the purest, most wholesome ingredients. It’s about embracing the raw, the real and the unrefined. Think of it as your kitchen’s way of saying, “Out with the fake stuff, in with the fabulous.”

But wait, there’s more. Portion control becomes your trusty sidekick, making sure you don’t overindulge in the feast. It’s like having a bouncer at the buffet, ensuring everyone gets a fair shot at the goodies. And now, let’s not forget about hydration. Water is the unsung hero of clean eating, keeping you refreshed and ready for whatever culinary escapades lie ahead.

And here’s the delicious twist. Clean eating isn’t about being a food snob. It’s about making mindful, health-conscious choices that nourish your body and soul. So, whether you’re a kale enthusiast or a sweet potato aficionado, there’s room for everyone at the Clean Eating Carnival! In the Grand Banquet of Life, clean eating is your ticket to a vibrant, energized and thriving you. So grab your culinary passport and embark on this delectable adventure.

Have a question for Trent? Email him at [email protected]