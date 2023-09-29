National Weather Service: Shelter Island under a flood watch for next two days

High tides, rain and strong wind at Dawn Lane this afternoon. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island is under a flood watch from the National Weather Service (NWS) through 6 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 30.

With full-moon tides added to the constant rain and brisk winds, the Island could see flooding along the shorelines and inland.

But so far so good, said Shelter Island Highway Department Superintendent Brian Sherman. Other than some minor flooding in the usual places — certain town landings — there’s been no serious flooding, Mr. Sherman told the Reporter this afternoon.

Tonight could be a different story, however. With the full, Super Moon in effect, the high tide around 11 tonight “could bring some more serious flooding,” Mr. Sherman said.

Areas to our west, in Nassau County and New York City, could receive as much as 5 to 7 inches of rain over the weekend.

The NWS is calling for continuing rain today on the Island, with the possibility of thunderstorms, with some of the storms producing heavy downpours. The temperatures will stay in the mid-60 degree range, with winds out of the northeast at 16 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is forecasting showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. The wind is expected to stay out of the northeast at 13 to 15 mph. Possible new rainfall amounts overnight could be between 1 and 2 inches.

Tomorrow, Saturday, rain is expected between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the NWS. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon, and the northeast wind will be between 11 to 13 mph.