Bundle up: Weather Service calling for another bitterly cold day for Shelter Island

Daybreak at Shell Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The bitter cold is sticking around for Shelter Island.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Sunday will be sunny with a high temperature near 30 degrees.

Sunday’s wind chill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, due to a northwest wind blowing at around 17 mph.

Tonight, according to the NWS, it will be clear, with the temperature dropping to 20 degrees, and the wind will stay out of the northwest at about 9 to 15 mph.